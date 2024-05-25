Britain's King Charles III with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Talks about ending the war in Ukraine will be a focus of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland next month. Photo / AP

Britain's King Charles III with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Talks about ending the war in Ukraine will be a focus of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland next month. Photo / AP

A group of Ukrainian New Zealanders are calling on the Government to attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland next month and play a role in bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

The two-day event will take place from June 15-16 above Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland.

Attendees said they plan to outline and discuss a comprehensive peace plan for finishing the war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in March 2022.

Mahi for Ukraine spokeswoman Kate Turksa said the summit would provide an opportunity for New Zealand to play an influential role in promoting peace in Ukraine.

“With its leadership well beyond its own borders, its tradition of impartiality and fairness, and its willingness to always participate, New Zealand brings credit and impact to the table that exceeds its size,” she said.

“The participation of New Zealand in this historical event would not only underscore its commitment to global peace but also reinforce its solidarity with Ukraine during these challenging times.”

Turksa said New Zealand’s presence would reinforce the principles it upholds of respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, and human rights.

“It would also strengthen the voice of small and medium-sized nations in global peace efforts, emphasising that the pursuit of peace is a collective responsibility.”

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia and New Zealand, told the Herald there would be a positive impact on New Zealand’s international reputation if it attended the summit.

“Especially since all the support New Zealand has provided to Ukraine in terms of military and humanitarian support,” he said.

Myroshnychenko said it’s important for New Zealand, alongside Australia, to represent the Oceania region.

The Herald has approached the Foreign Minister’s officer for comment.

Currently, 50 countries have confirmed their participation at the conference including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

US President Joe Biden confirmed he would not attend the summit and would instead attend a celebrity fundraiser alongside Julia Roberts, George Clooney and others.

Russia said it would not attend the summit.

Attendees of the Global Peace Summit say they will discuss a peace plan for finishing the war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in March 2022. Photo / Tom Mutch

Early this month, a delegation of Ukrainian MPs visited Parliament and invited their New Zealand counterparts on a reciprocal visit to Ukraine.

The delegation was the first visit of Ukrainian MPs to New Zealand since the war broke out in 2022. It was headed by Dr Galyna Mykhailiuk, Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) and included MPs Iaroslav Zhelezniak and Olga Koval. They were accompanied by Myroshnychenko.

The delegation met ministers Winston Peters, Judith Collins and David Seymour. They also met Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Myroshnychenko told the Herald the delegation was also able to speak to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, whom they bumped into in the corridors of Parliament, where they thanked him for the most recent round of aid to Ukraine.

A new United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs study found 40 per cent of the Ukrainian population will need humanitarian assistance this year.

In February, the Government sent $25.9 million in aid to Ukraine, including $6.5m to purchase weapons, the first such aid in nearly 18 months.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins also said further sanctions on Russia are being worked on.

The announcement was made to coincide with the two-year anniversary of war breaking out and includes an extension to the deployment of up to 97 NZDF personnel to Europe to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide logistical support.

The support brings New Zealand’s total aid to Ukraine to more than $100m.