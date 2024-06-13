Emergency services were called about 8.20am on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A police search is under way after a report of a shirtless man failing to resurface while swimming in the Whanganui River.

Whanganui police want to speak with anyone who saw a man swimming near the Dublin Street Bridge on Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Anzac Parade about 8.20am.

A Coastguard vessel was on the Whanganui River about 9am.

Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service public relations and communications officer Bex Sharratt said the service was part of the response effort.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and reference event number P059047243, or speak with police at the scene.

