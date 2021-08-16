Grave concerns for missing mum of five, who hasn't been seen since 2018

Leonie Emery was 26 when she went missing from her Auckland home in January 2018. Photo / Supplied

A fresh appeal has been put out for missing mum-of-five Leonie Emery after new details show she was spotted three weeks after her family last saw her.

Emery has been missing since 2018 and her family and police hold "grave concerns for her welfare".

"Leonie was reported missing to Police in February 2019, but was last seen by her family in January 2018," Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin said.

"Police have been investigating her disappearance since she was reported missing and further enquiries have now sighted Leonie in Ngāruawāhia on January 26, 2018."

Hunkin said the new sighting had led police to put out a new call for information into the disappearance of the Auckland woman.

"We believe she travelled to Ngāruawāhia on January 12, 2018," he said.

"We are very interested in finding out how she travelled there and her movements during 12 to 26 January 2018."

"We are also very keen to hear from anyone who saw Leonie in the Ngāruawāhia area or knows anything about her disappearance."

Hunkin said it may be that Emery has left Ngāruawāhia and he called on anyone who knew her whereabouts to get in touch.

"Police are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding Leonie's disappearance and this is still being treated as a missing persons case," he said.

"Leonie moved around regularly, which is why her family did not immediately have concerns for her safety."

He said police are determined to find out what has happened to Emery to provide her family with some form of closure.

Anyone with information can report this via the 105 phone line, quoting file number 190222/9022 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.