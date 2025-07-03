Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Driver Callum Anderson, who left an injured cyclist, blames the victim in a court outburst

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Callum Anderson drove off without checking on a cyclist knocked to the ground and injured after a minor collision with his vehicle. Photo / 123RF

Callum Anderson drove off without checking on a cyclist knocked to the ground and injured after a minor collision with his vehicle. Photo / 123RF

A driver who left a cyclist injured on the roadside after the pair had a minor collision said it would not have happened if the cyclist could “ride a bike properly”.

The volunteer worker, who the police said rode a bike as his only means of transport, was left with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime