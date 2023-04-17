A frustrated client who smashed the window of MSD's office in Richmond, Tasman has disputed the cost to fix it. Photo / GoogleMaps

A man frustrated by not being able to use a social welfare app ended up smashing the front window of a service centre with his fist when he couldn’t get help.

Callum Oliver Anderson has been allowed time to find out for himself how much it will cost to fix the window, after he disputed the $7000 quote presented as evidence to the Nelson District Court.

The 21-year-old has been convicted and remanded after he admitted a charge of wilful damage to the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) service centre in Richmond, Tasman District earlier this year.

MSD delivers support and employment services through its Work and Income (Winz) brand, which had multiple branches around the country.

The app MyMSD has been developed for use on smartphones, tablets and computers by anyone receiving payments from Winz.

On February 1 this year Anderson was at the service centre in Richmond’s Queen Street, seeking an appointment with a consultant as he was unable to use the online app, police prosecution said.

He was told by staff there was no one available at the time but was offered the use of an in-office kiosk.

At this, Anderson became “really angry”, called the front counter staff member a “slut”, grabbed his bag and paperwork and walked out.

He then paused at the main entrance and struck the front window with his fist, smashing it.

The police said reparation was sought for the damage, estimated to be up to $7000 from quotes already sought and presented to the court.

Anderson’s lawyer said the cost to repair the damage was disputed, but Judge Richard Russell allowed time for an independent assessment of the damage, which Anderson was required to commission.

