MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 6pm until midnight for Northland as an unstable northwest airflow lies over the north, bringing possible thunderstorms and rain.

The warning also covers Auckland, Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty with watches ending at varying times.

There is moderate risk of thunderstorms for Northland with the chance of localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour.

Rainfall of this intensity may cause surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys.

Conditions should start easing in the north after 10pm.

Motorists are advised to take care as driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

According to its website, Metservice issues a severe weather watch whenever there is an expectation that conditions may deteriorate to the thresholds specified for the issue of a severe weather warning after the next 24 hours but within 48-72 hours, or if there is a high level of uncertainty within the next 24 hours.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.