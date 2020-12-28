Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw rescued by niece after '56 hours in a hole'

6 minutes to read

Emergency services check on Gregg Shaw after he was found in his wrecked car off SH2 north of Gisborne. Photo / NZ Police

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Trapped injured and alone in a mangled car with no cell reception and hidden from plain sight, Gregg Shaw's first words when he was eventually found were: 'Thank God somebody showed up'.

Gregg was rescued

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.