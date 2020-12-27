Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw found alive by family searching for him on SH2

Emergency services at the scene of the rescue. Photo / The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter from Hawke's Bay

A man missing from Tauranga since Christmas Day was found this afternoon in his wrecked car by family scouring the state highway looking for him, a rescue helicopter spokesman told the Herald.

Gregg Shaw, 67, was last seen in Pāpāmoa on the morning of Christmas Day. He was to drive to Gisborne but did not arrive.

Police made a public appeal in the effort to find Shaw, who was missing for about two and half days.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said Shaw was found by family about 4pm today after his car crashed down a steep bank off State Highway 2, north of Gisborne.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter from Hawke's Bay flew him to hospital as the Gisborne-based rescue helicopter was at another emergency.

"We were sort of next in line to be called," Wilmot said.

A strong southerly wind made for a 28-minute flight for the helicopter to get to the scene from Hastings.

SH2 was closed between Cemetery Rd and Rakauroa Rd to allow the helicopter to land.

Firefighters scrambled down the bank and cut the roof off the car to get to Shaw, Wilmot said.

"Then they were able to get the guy out of the car, into the basket and then the big strong firemen on the end of the ropes pulled him up to the road."

Wilmot said they had been told family members raised the alarm after scouring the road looking for their missing loved one.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that Shaw was been found in his car down a 5m bank off SH2 near Matawai this afternoon.

He had suffered some injuries "but is okay" and was conscious when discovered by rescuers.

Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw has been found alive. Photo / Supplied

Shaw had crashed down the bank and been there since, the spokeswoman said.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and got in touch with information during the search for the man."