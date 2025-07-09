Margaret Mills was a cook on the Rainbow Warrior in 1985. Photo / Herald NOW

Margaret Mills was only three days into her job as a cook on the Rainbow Warrior when the ship was bombed.

On the 40th anniversary of the event that forever marked the history of Aotearoa New Zealand, Mills spoke to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge about what it was like on the ship that night.

“I was a relief cook and had only been there three days,” the 95-year-old recalled.

“First I knew of it, I heard a loud bang and I woke up. I’d been asleep for quite some time because it had been a very interesting three days. It was the tail end of a birthday party, I was very tired.

“I tried to turn the light on in my cabin and it didn’t go on. I couldn’t find my glasses, so staggered across to the door, opened it and the ship’s doctor was there and said: ‘You’re still here? We’ve been bombed.’ I laughed at him. ‘We don’t have bombs in New Zealand,’” she remembers saying.