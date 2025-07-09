Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand climate report: Home owners face risks as buy-outs phase out, expert warns

By Kate Newton
RNZ·
6 mins to read

A panel of experts has recommended the government phase out buy-outs for homeowners whose properties are damaged by extreme weather events.

By Kate Newton of RNZ

Phasing out Government assistance for climate adaptation and property buy-outs would be “morally bankrupt”, a climate policy expert says.

An independent reference group set up by the Ministry for the Environment on Wednesday released a suite of recommendations to help the Government shape climate adaptation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand