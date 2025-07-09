The incident is still under investigation and has been referred to the coroner.

Davies won a long and well-publicised battle with leukaemia as a teenager. It was during that health battle that he and his family became involved with the Child Cancer Foundation – where his death has been keenly felt.

“Child Cancer Foundation is deeply saddened to hear of Jock’s passing. He’s remembered as a proud supporter of our cause – a young man who was generous with his story to help raise awareness and support for the charity that cared for him and his family through his childhood cancer journey from 2013 to 2019," said a spokesperson for the foundation.

Jock Davies, pictured with his mother Sarah, was a leukaemia survivor and is an ambassador for Child Cancer Foundation. Photo / Supplied

Davies and his family continued to raise funds and awareness through events in Tapanui even after Jock was cancer-free.

“Jock was so down to earth, and quite exceptional really. His willingness to share his story as an ambassador of our organisation is something we remain so grateful for, and our hearts go out to his family,” says Christine Donovan, who served as his family support coordinator at the time.

“His family has done so much fundraising and support of our organisation, and Jock followed in their footsteps in support of us. He is remembered so fondly.”

Davies’ West Otago community is still in shock at the sudden loss of a young man who had fought so hard to make it to his 21st birthday.

Tapanui resident and regional councillor Lloyd McCall says the family is in their thoughts.

“The district’s thoughts are with the Davies family over this tragedy, the emphasis now being on the community coming together to offer its support to the family,” said McCall.

Police are yet to disclose the circumstances around the death or whether charges are likely.