Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Drunk senior lawyer suspended for grabbing colleague’s penis, making lewd comments at Xmas party

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The senior lawyer was heavily intoxicated at two Christmas parties. Photo / 123RF

The senior lawyer was heavily intoxicated at two Christmas parties. Photo / 123RF

A senior lawyer at a big law firm who grabbed a junior colleague’s penis at a Christmas party and made other lewd comments about people he worked with has been suspended for 15 months.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was drunk at two different parties run by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand