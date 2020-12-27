Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw found alive after crashing car off SH2

Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw has been found alive. Photo / Supplied

Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw has been found alive.

Shaw, 67, was last seen in Pāpāmoa on the morning of Christmas Day. He was due to drive to Gisborne on Boxing Day but had not arrived.

Police issued pleas to the public for help to try to find Shaw, saying Shaw's family and they were concerned for his safety.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times that Shaw had this afternoon been found in his car down a 5m bank off State Highway 2, north of Gisborne.

Shaw had crashed down a bank near Matawai and had been there since, she said.

He was found just after 4pm.

Shaw suffered some injuries "but is okay", the spokeswoman said.

It is understood Shaw's family is now en route to reunite with him.