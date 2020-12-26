Police search for missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw

Missing: Tauranga man Gregg Shaw. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for the public's help to help locate Tauranga man Gregg Shaw, who has been reported missing.

Shaw, 67, was last seen in Pāpāmoa on Christmas morning. He was due to drive to Gisborne yesterday but has not yet arrived.

Shaw's family and police are concerned for his safety, and ask anyone who has seen him or his vehicle to get in touch.

Gregg was driving a brown Mazda Atenza saloon, similar to the one pictured. Photo / Supplied

Shaw was driving a brown Mazda Atenza saloon, similar to the one pictured.

Anyone who has seen Gregg, or has information that can help police, is asked to call 105 quoting file number 201225/7169.