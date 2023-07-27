Police believe Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who vanished without a trace last week, was killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer. Video / NZ Herald

The man who allegedly kidnapped missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao had only been in the country for several months, the Herald understands.

And an intensive search underway near Lake Terrace Rd in Burwood is believed to have been prompted after police received a tip from a member of the public who claimed they had seen a man throwing something into a lake.

A homicide probe was launched on Wednesday by police investigating the disturbing disappearance of the 44-year-old who was last seen alive on July 19.

“I do not believe she is alive,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

On Monday, a 52-year-old Bryndwr man appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with kidnapping Bao. Police say they’re considering further charges.

The Herald can reveal the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

It’s understood he was spoken to by police on Saturday, three days after Bao’s disappearance, in the car park of the Air Force Museum in Wigram in relation to his driving.

The following day, on Sunday, he was arrested at Christchurch Airport after he booked a one-way international flight.

It’s understood his flight was not due to leave until Monday, and he had no luggage with him.

Police were tight-lipped earlier when asked what the man had told them.

As of Friday morning, Bao had still not been found.

Police searching the Halswell River in relation to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Police are ramping up their efforts to find her, with a number of different agencies from across the region joining forces today.

Police said an aerial search will focus on Lake Ellesmere, while those on land will continue conducting grid searches of streets in the suburb of Greenpark.

The Police National Dive Squad will continue to focus on Halswell River, using sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water.

The teams include Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky across today.

The helicopters would be assisting with an aerial search, predominantly of Lake Ellesmere.

Police on New Brighton Rd and Lake Terrace Rd and in the suburb of Greenpark have been conducting grid searches.

The Herald understands the search near Lake Terrace Rd was prompted after police received a tip from a member of the public who claimed they had seen a man throwing something into a lake.

The police dive squad was called in to help with the search. Photo / George Heard

In a statement this morning, Bao’s employer spoke of the impact her disappearance had had on her colleagues.

“It is with very heavy hearts that Harcourts Group team members across our group received the latest update from Canterbury Police regarding the disappearance of our colleague, Yanfei Bao,”

Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson said.

“Our thoughts are with Yanfei’s family, friends, and work colleagues at this deeply challenging time.

Yanfei Bao was last seen on July 19.

“Should anyone have any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, please contact the Canterbury Police immediately.”

Police yesterday said they remained committed to finding the 44-year-old mother and returning her to her family.

The investigation team continued to be interested in hearing from members of the public who saw Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19. She was last seen about 10am on Trevor St, Hornby.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao’s car, a silver Nissan Dualis, was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house that is currently being sold by Bao’s employer, Harcourts.

“There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there,” Reeves said.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Police say they have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public which has led them to various search locations.

Earlier asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage.”

Forensic staff are investigating a home on Trevor St in Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

On Monday, Gooch said he remained hopeful for a positive outcome and that his wife would come home.

“Otherwise, it’s a very dark headspace to be in,” he told the Herald.

“But it fluctuates for me... it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

“I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate,” he said, fighting back tears.

“They have all just been so kind.”

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, earlier posted on Facebook that she had last spoken to Bao, whom she called Emily, at 11.16am on Wednesday on WeChat.

“She mentioned [something] about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked about the rate and channel,” Tian said.

“Then she said she was going to call the person to see [what] he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not.”

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or has any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

