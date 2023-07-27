Police believe Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who vanished without a trace last week, was killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer. Video / NZ Herald

Police are ramping up efforts to find Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao with teams bolstered, including from the air, in the hunt for the body of the missing real estate agent.

A number of different agencies from across the region will be joining forces today in a bid to find Bao, who they now believe is no longer alive.

Police said an aerial search will focus on Lake Ellesmere, while those on land will continue conducting grid searches of streets in the suburb of Greenpark.

The Police National Dive Squad will continue to focus on Halswell River, using sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water.

The teams include Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky across today.

The helicopters would be assisting with an aerial search, predominantly of Lake Ellesmere.

Police yesterday said they remained committed to finding the 44-year-old mother and returning her to her family.

A homicide probe was launched on Wednesday by police investigating the disturbing disappearance of Yanfei Bao, who went missing on July 19.





On Thursday evening, police said they had been out in large numbers across Christchurch.

The Police National Dive Squad has been on the water in the Halswell River and was assisted by Surf Lifesaving personnel.

“The dive squad is utilising sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water and identify anything that may be of interest,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

Police on New Brighton Rd and Lake Terrace Rd and in the suburb of Greenpark have been conducting grid searches of the area.

“We remain committed to finding Ms Bao and more people are expected to join the search tomorrow,” Reeves said.

“Police would like to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our partner agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation,” Reeves said.

The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public who saw Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19. She was last seen about 10am in the Hornby area.

Police searching the Halswell River in relation to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

The 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court this week.

He was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday after booking a one-way flight out of the country.

Police were tight-lipped yesterday over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

The police dive squad was called in to help with the search. Photo / George Heard

Bao’s car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house that is being sold by Bao’s employers, Harcourts.

“There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there,” Reeves said.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Police say they have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public which has led them to various search locations.

Yesterday, Reeves was calling for more help, especially around sightings of Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis, which was found parked in Iroquois Pl in Wigram – and was earlier at the Trevor St property which is for sale.

“We are looking for sightings of her vehicle just after midday [last] Wednesday,” Reeves said.

“The scene examination at Trevor St started yesterday morning. There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there.”

It wasn’t until Bao failed to pick up her 9-year-old daughter from after-school care that police were called and concerns were first raised.

Forensic staff are investigating a home on Trevor St in Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Earlier asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage.”

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.