A Christchurch real estate agent who vanished without a trace last week is suspected to have been killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer.

A homicide probe was launched yesterday by police investigating the disturbing disappearance of Yanfei Bao.

“I do not believe she is alive,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

The senior officer in charge of Operation Helo was visibly upset when asked how the 44-year-old mother-of-one’s “devastated” family reacted to the shocking development.

“It’s the news they did not want to hear,” Reeves said.

Distraught husband Paul Gooch spoke of the “surreal ... nightmare” just hours before a 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court earlier this week.

The man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday after booking a one-way flight out of the country.

Police were tight-lipped yesterday over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

Bao was last seen in the Hornby area of the city about 12.30pm last Wednesday, July 19.

Her car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house that is currently being sold by Bao’s employers, Harcourts.

“There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there,” Reeves said.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

Yesterday, the Police National Dive Squad and search experts were seen scouring stretches of the Halswell River near Lake Ellesmere – near where police searches for Halswell builder Michael McGrath have been centred since his disappearance in 2017 – as well as nearby Greenpark, but also across the city at Lake Terrace Rd in Burwood and near the New Brighton Rd and Palmers Rd intersection.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Police say they have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public which has led them to various search locations.

And yesterday, Reeves was calling for more help, especially around sightings of Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis, which was found parked in Iroquois Pl in Wigram – and was earlier at the Trevor St property which is for sale.

“We are looking for sightings of her vehicle just after midday [last] Wednesday,” Reeves said.

“The scene examination at Trevor St started yesterday morning. There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there.”

It wasn’t until Bao failed to pick up her 9-year-old daughter from after-school care that police were called and concerns were first raised.

Earlier asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage”.

Bao’s profile on the Harcourts website said she had recently joined the team and had “extensive experience” in sales, and was previously a top-selling salesperson for a major electronics brand.

Family was her “priority”, and she loved spending time with her husband and young daughter.

“In her spare time she loves to read, and her other interests include travel and learning something new every day. If you are looking for a highly educated, passionate and hard-working salesperson to assist you in buying or selling your most important asset, give Yanfei a call, as she would love to hear from you.”

On Monday, Gooch said he remained hopeful for a positive outcome and that his wife would come home.

“Otherwise, it’s a very dark headspace to be in,” he told the Herald.

“But it fluctuates for me... it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends and family during the harrowing ordeal.

“I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate,” he said, fighting back tears.

“They have all just been so kind.”

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, earlier posted on her Facebook page she had last spoken to Bao, whom she called Emily, at 11.16am on Wednesday on WeChat.

“She mentioned [something] about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked about the rate and channel,” Tian said.

“Then she said she was going to call the person to see [what] he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not.”

Anyone who had seen her, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

