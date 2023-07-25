The disappearance of Yanfei Bao: What we know one week on

The 44-year-old real estate agent's disappearance remains a missing person investigation, but police say concern grows the longer she's missing. Video / NZ Herald

A week ago today Yanfei Bao was out door-knocking in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram as part of her job as a real-estate agent.

About 10.30am she spoke to a homeowner on Vickerys Rd. Roughly 45 minutes later she was on the phone to a friend, Jin Tian, on WeChat discussing a potential client who wanted to transfer money to New Zealand.

Bao was going to call the person back to see what they wanted and she would call Tian back. Tian never heard back from Bao.

The 44-year-old was due to show a potential buyer through a house that was for sale by Harcourts on Trevor St, Hornby that same day.

It wasn’t until Bao failed to pick up her 9-year-old daughter from after-school care, that police were called and concerns were first raised.

Police investigation to date has included a significant focus on appeals for sightings of a car the man was driving - a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

The real estate agent’s silver Nissan Dualis was located near the area she was last seen on Iroquois Pl. Two days later one of her cellphones was found in some bush near the Southern Motorway.

One week on, despite extensive police investigations, Bao remains missing.

Who is Yanfei Bao

Bao is a “dedicated real estate consultant”, her husband, Paul Gooch earlier said.

Bao’s profile on the Harcourts website said she had recently joined the team and had “extensive experience” in sales, and was previously a top-selling salesperson for a major electronics brand.

“She reached the status of Apple Master, which is a rare achievement. She is highly educated and capable, with a Master’s degree in English linguistics and a post-graduate diploma in business management, and is ready to utilise the knowledge she gained from her academic achievements to enhance the result she delivers for clients and customers.”

A 52-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard.

Family were her “priority”, and she loved spending time with her husband and young daughter.

“In her spare time she loves to read, and her other interests include travel and learning something new every day. If you are looking for a highly educated, passionate and hard-working salesperson to assist you in buying or selling your most important asset, give Yanfei a call, as she would love to hear from you.”

Gooch earlier told Herald the days since his wife’s disappearance had been a “nightmare”.

“It still feels surreal ... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding.”

He remained hopeful for a positive outcome and that his wife will come home to him and their young daughter.

Investigators could be seen inside the Trevor St property marking potential evidence, including what appeared to be a handprint on a window. Photo / George Heard

“Otherwise, it’s a very dark head space to be in,” he said.

“But it fluctuates for me ... it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

“I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate.

“They have all just been so kind.”

Operation Helo

A large team of police officers, led by Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, are investigating Bao’s disappearance, dubbed Operation Helo.

They arrested a 52-year-old Bryndwr man at Christchurch Airport after he booked a last-minute one-way international flight. It’s believed he had no suitcases with him when police spoke with him.

Yanfei Bao was due to show a potential buyer through the home on the day of her disappearance. Photo / George Heard

The man, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with kidnapping Bao. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court again on August 15.

His lawyer said on Monday the man’s family had not been informed about his arrest.

Court documents allege the man “unlawfully took away Yanfei Bao without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined”.

Police have not ruled out further charges.

Police’s investigation to date has included a significant focus on appeals to the public for sightings of a car the man was driving - a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Police are seeking sightings of the car from mid-week until Saturday night, with a focus on the car’s location on Wednesday, July 19, in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton.

To date police have searched three properties - one on Iroquois Place where Bao’s car was found, another property in Bryndwr where the alleged kidnapper lived, and the house on Trevor St.

On Tuesday, a police tent was erected outside the home as the forensic examination began.

Several scene investigators could be seen inside the property marking potential evidence, including what appeared to be a handprint on a window.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves is leading the investigation, dubbed Operation Helo. Photo / George Heard

The investigators could be seen using torches inside the house and taking photographs.

The owners of the home, who are in Australia, told the Herald on Monday they had been told Bao was showing someone through the property.

Police were also sighted in Lake Ellesmere on Tuesday. Police confirmed staff were “making inquiries” in relation to Bao’s disappearance.

It’s anticipated police will provide an update today on planned search activities today.

Reeves told NZME on Monday that police had received more than 120 pieces of information from the public.

She said Bao was still being treated as a “missing person”.

“We are still trying to locate her.

Specialist search staff searching the old Wigram Air Base for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

“The concern continues to grow the longer that we don’t know where she is.”

Asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage”.

The houses that were being searched were “places of interest” as a result of inquiries to date.

“Some of this is to rule places in as parts of interest, and sometimes it’s actually to rule places out as locations of interest.”

She said several people are “assisting” police with the investigation.

Reeves earlier said the last person who saw Bao was a homeowner whom Bao had visited.

“Anyone with any piece of information, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact police immediately,” she said.

Yanfei Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am Wednesday wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. Photo / Canterbury Police

“I would like to reiterate that police and Ms Bao’s family are deeply concerned for her safety. This is very out of character, and her loved ones are desperate to hear from her and know she is safe.”

Anyone who has seen Yanfei Bao, or has any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote reference file number 230720/5911.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.