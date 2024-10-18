“His height matches up, but that’s all they’ve got,” he said.
“Two arms and two legs, motorcycle helmet.”
Police told the Herald their previous comments on this matter still stand – that Phillips is alleged to be responsible for the incident and the other person involved is yet to be identified.
Police this week confirmed to the Herald that Phillips has four charges against him.
After the armed bank heist, Phillips was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
He is also charged with wasteful deployment of police resources relating to a 17-day search and rescue operation in September 2021 when he and his three children – Jayda, 11, Maverick, 9, and Ember, 8 – first vanished.
The family returned home three weeks later, but in December 2021, the four vanished again. An arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear before court in early 2022.
It was also alleged that Phillips stole a quad bike from a rural Waikato property and proceeded to break into a store in Piopio with one of his children in November last year, but police said charges had not yet been laid concerning these incidents.