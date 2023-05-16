Te Kuiti bank robbery: Supermarket staff shot at, two escape on motorbike

There was a robbery ANZ Te Kuiti today. Photo / MFM Te Reo o Te Iwi

An ANZ bank in Te Kūiti has been the victim of a daylight bank robbery as a nearby supermarket worker was shot at in the process.

The two offenders, armed with weapons and wearing all black, escaped the scene of the crime on a motorbike after demanding cash from the bank tellers.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of the robbery - in the town centre on Rora St shortly after midday.

According to a spokesperson, two people were involved in the incident and had demanded cash, there were no injuries to report at the scene.

It’s unclear at this stage if any money was taken.

A local news station, MFM Te Reo o Te Iwi, reported that a gunshot had been heard in the vicinity of the bank during the robbery.

MFM also understood a male was shot at.

Talking to witnesses of the robbery, the Herald can reveal two men wearing all black and motorcycle helmets entered the bank branch with the intention to rob it.

The men were asked by ANZ staff to remove their helmets, which is when the altercation started.

A witness said to the Herald that once the offenders, one short and the other tall, had left the bank they were confronted by a local supermarket worker.

The worker, employed at the neighbouring SuperValue, approached the men and became involved in an altercation.

The witness said a knife was drawn by the offenders before the employee was allegedly shot at.

Neither of the harmful attempts led to any injuries to the worker, described by the witness as an Asian man in his 40s.

With the departure of the two men on the motorcycle came the arrival of armed police and detectives, the witness said.

A dog unit is currently patrolling the scene of the crime - the local police chief is believed to be leading the hunt for the offenders responsible for the altercation.

“The bank is most likely closed,” the witness said.

“There are guards posted outside now, they’ve cordoned off the SuperValue car park where offenders came through the library.”

Te Kūiti is 75km south of Hamilton. Residents said the township is closely knit and known as the shearing capital of the country.

“Everything that happens in this town is big news around here,” one witness said.

It’s understood local leaders were set to host a community meeting this evening about crime in the district - with today’s attempted robbery highlighting the problem.