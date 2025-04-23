Police believe Abdul Nabizadah was the victim of a robbery.
RNZ can now reveal he is believed to have been set up by someone he had been messaging regarding a transaction. It’s understood a robbery gone wrong is among the possible reasons police believe he was assaulted.
John Nabizadah told RNZ he initially believed his father, who finished his shift at Taylor Preston’s meat processing about midnight, may have picked someone up who was asking for a ride.
Then, about two weeks ago, police told the family they knew why he was in the area.
Police had established there had been contact between the victim and someone else who he had arranged to meet there. John Nabizadah was unable to say what it was his father was getting.
“I know he was there for some kind of reason, like, money wise, or whatever,” he said.
“And he got, he got burgled. His pocket got emptied, which we didn’t know, you know, he got, you know, money taken off,” he said.
John Nabizadah said he’d asked police if his father knew the person he had been messaging.
“They said, ‘We don’t know, but more likely not ... it’s the first time they meet or something.”
Police wanted to speak to the driver and occupants of this car on the night of the incidents and encouraged them to make contact with them.
Police: Fresh appeal so they can provide “answers and justice for the Nabizadah family”
In a release issued early Wednesday night, police said a team of detectives continued to investigate the homicide.
Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police had previously said they believed there was a link between the death and the aggravated burglary of a nearby Darlington Rd house at about 2am.
“Police can now confirm that a phone was located in the Darlington Rd scene after it was dropped by the alleged offender when confronted by the home owner,” Pritchard said.
“A user of this phone had earlier been in contact with Mr Nabizadah and arranged to meet with him in Camperdown Road at about 12.30am.
“It is believed that Mr Nabizadah was assaulted and robbed at this meeting and his black lanyard with five keys attached were stolen by the offender. These have not been located and it is possible the offender discarded them in the wider Camperdown Rd area, perhaps in a garden, walkway or roadway, soon after the robbery.”
Police have appealed for anyone that has knowledge of the lanyard and keys, or has seen them, to make contact.
“The investigation has identified an address close to the Camperdown Rd scene that several persons of interest to the investigation were visiting at the time of the two incidents,” the investigation boss said.
“The people that frequent this address, including the persons of interest, and other visitors, have information critical to the investigation and we urge them to speak with us and tell us what they know so that we can provide answers and justice for the Nabizadah family.”