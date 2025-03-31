Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police were working to see whether the incidents were connected.
“We wish to speak to the driver of a Grey or Silver Mazda Atenza/Mazda 6, 2006 model that was seen driving through Darlington Rd and Camperdown Rd intersection several times between 11.50pm March 16 and 2.17am March 17,” he said.
Pritchard said police were interested in information about two pieces of clothing left at the Darlington Rd burglary scene.
“We believe that both items were left by the burglar and, while a person has already been charged in relation to the burglary, we continue to seek any information about the clothing items,” he said.