Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police were working to see whether the incidents were connected.

“We wish to speak to the driver of a Grey or Silver Mazda Atenza/Mazda 6, 2006 model that was seen driving through Darlington Rd and Camperdown Rd intersection several times between 11.50pm March 16 and 2.17am March 17,” he said.

Pritchard said police were interested in information about two pieces of clothing left at the Darlington Rd burglary scene.

“We believe that both items were left by the burglar and, while a person has already been charged in relation to the burglary, we continue to seek any information about the clothing items,” he said.

“The first item is a white baseball hat with a red swastika on the front. The second item is a pair of H & H size 8 women’s gumboots.

Pritchard said these items could have been stolen from a nearby house, maybe a back door, insecure shed or porch by the alleged burglar.

“Police ask that anyone who believes that these may be their gumboots to please contact us.

“We continue to appeal for information about a man seen walking down Camperdown Road from Totara Street and who turned right into Darlington Rd from Camperdown Rd at 12.28am.

“The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. He appeared in Wellington District Court on March 27.

The alleged intruder did not enter pleas during his brief appearance but was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to reappear in mid-April.

Anyone with information is asked to update police at 105 online now or call 105 and use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

