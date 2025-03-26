Advertisement
Man charged over Miramar aggravated burglary; Police probe possible link to Abdul Nabizadah’s death

Wellington police arrested a 28-year-old man.

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary in the Wellington suburb of Miramar, and police are probing any possible link to Abdul Nabizadah’s death.

Police were called to a Darlington Rd address about 2am on March 17 after the owners found an intruder inside their home.

The intruder fled after an alleged altercation left a person in the house with minor injuries.

After “extensive enquiries”, police say a 28-year-old man was arrested today.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated injury.

Police are probing any possible link between this and the death of 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah on March 17.

Nabizadah arrived at Totara Street in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am.

Police would like to speak to two people who may be able to help with their enquiries.

“At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Rd from Totara St and turned right in to Darlington Rd from Camperdown Rd,” Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

“The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

“This man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.”

A man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Road about 1.30am before crossing the Camperdown Road intersection.

“He was wearing a blue shirt, and we also need to hear from him,” Pritchard said.

“We understand these incidents are upsetting and concerning for the community and the investigation team are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances around Mr Nabizadah’s death and to bring closure for his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to update police at 105 online now or call 105 and use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

