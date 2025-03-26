Police are probing any possible link between this and the death of 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah on March 17.

Nabizadah arrived at Totara Street in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am.

Police would like to speak to two people who may be able to help with their enquiries.

“At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Rd from Totara St and turned right in to Darlington Rd from Camperdown Rd,” Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

“The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

“This man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.”

A man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Road about 1.30am before crossing the Camperdown Road intersection.

“He was wearing a blue shirt, and we also need to hear from him,” Pritchard said.

“We understand these incidents are upsetting and concerning for the community and the investigation team are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances around Mr Nabizadah’s death and to bring closure for his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to update police at 105 online now or call 105 and use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.