Defence lawyer Jason Owers asked for suppression to be granted due to an ongoing investigation into a homicide which occurred near the scene of the burglary around the same time.

“There’s been media interest in this case where it’s been linked to another offence which is a homicide,” Owers said.

There was no charge in relation to that investigation and police have said they were yet to establish a link between the two incidents.

Owers suggested linking the two matters without suppression in place was “dangerous” and could prejudice his client’s fair trial rights.

Police were called to a Darlington Rd property about 2am on March 17 after the owners found an intruder inside their home.

The intruder fled after an alleged altercation left a person in the house with minor injuries.

Police arrested the defendant yesterday following “extensive inquiries”, they said in a statement.

Police are probing any possible link between this and the death of 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah on March 17.

Nabizadah arrived at Totara St in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am.

He was found with critical head injuries and later died in hospital.

Police would like to speak to two people who may be able to help with their inquiries.

“At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Rd from Totara St and turned right in to Darlington Rd from Camperdown Rd,” Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said.

“The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

“This man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.”

A man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Rd about 1.30am before crossing the Camperdown Rd intersection.

“He was wearing a blue shirt, and we also need to hear from him,” Pritchard said.

“We understand these incidents are upsetting and concerning for the community and the investigation team are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances around Mr Nabizadah’s death and to bring closure for his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to update police at 105 online now or call 105 and use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.