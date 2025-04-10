Advertisement
Miramar homicide investigation: Police seek owner of woman’s discarded jacket, release photo

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police have released a photo of a woman’s jacket found near a deadly crime scene in the Wellington suburb of Miramar.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police are making “steady progress” in the investigation into the homicide of 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah.

Nabizadah, originally from Afghanistan, was found critically injured in Camperdown Rd, Miramar, at 2.20am on March 17. He later died in Wellington Hospital.

Police discovered him while they were conducting inquiries about a serious burglary that had happened a short distance away 20 minutes earlier.

Police located a woman’s zip-up jacket with white stripes on the arms discarded on the walkway leading from Camperdown Rd to Nevay Rd.

The Mirrou jacket is size large.

A Mirrou jacket found on the walkway between Camperdown Rd and Nevay Rd. Photo / Police
“Police want to speak to the owner of this jacket to determine if it is connected in any way to the incidents of that night,” Pritchard said.

Police believe Nabizadah was assaulted and robbed at around 12.30am, two hours before he was found.

Investigation progress

The investigation has already established a link between the homicide and an aggravated burglary that occurred at a nearby Darlington Rd address at about 2am.

Police have arrested a man alleged to be responsible for this burglary, and he is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on April 17.

Police believe a silver Mazda 6 vehicle seen on several occasions in the Miramar area on the night of the homicide is linked to both incidents.

“Police now urgently want to speak to the driver and occupants of this car on the night of the incidents, and we encourage them to make contact with us.

Police forensics staff outside a house on Darlington Rd, Miramar, on March 17. Photo / RNZ
“We are actively looking for a number of people who we know have relevant information and encourage them, along with anyone else that has relevant information, to contact us as soon as possible.”

At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Rd from Totara St and turned right in to Darlington Rd from Totara St. The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants, Pritchard said.

“We know Mr Nabizadah arrived in Totara St in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am, so this man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.”

At 1.30am, a man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Rd, before crossing the Camperdown Rd intersection. He was wearing a blue shirt, and police also need to hear from him.

Intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd in Miramar, Wellington, on March 17, 2025. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ
“Just as crucially, the investigators need to hear from any motorist who has dashcam footage and was in the Miramar area between midnight and 3am on 17 March, in particular anyone who travelled through the intersection of Totara St and Camperdown Rd. Even if your footage shows no cars or people on the street, it’s important that we see it.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation teams, update police online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

