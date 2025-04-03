- Police now believe the aggravated burglary and alleged home invathsion in Miramar and the death of Abdul Nabizadah are linked.
- Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police want to hear from the driver of a grey or silver Mazda Atenza/Mazda 6 spotted near the area.
- Pritchard says police want to hear from anyone with information about a person walking from Camperdown Rd into Darlington Rd at 12.28am.
Police now believe both the aggravated burglary in the Wellington suburb of Miramar and the death of Abdul Nabizadah earlier this month are connected.
Police were called to a Darlington Rd address about 2am on March 17 after the owners found an intruder inside their home.
Then around 2.20am on Monday March 17, Abdul Nabizadah was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road.