The 63-year-old died in hospital and a homicide investigation was launched.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police now believed the cases were connected.

“[Police] have confirmed why Mr Nabizadah was in the area. We also believe he was the victim of a robbery,” he said.

Pritchard said police could not provide any information while the cases were ongoing.

Police want to hear from the driver of a grey or silver Mazda Atenza/Mazda 6 that was seen driving through Darlington Rd and Camperdown Rd intersection early on March 17.

He said police still wanted to hear from anyone who could identify a person walking from Camperdown Rd into Darlington Rd at 12.28am.

“This person was wearing a light top and dark pants, and may have crucial information.”

Pritchard said police also wanted to speak to the driver of a grey or silver Mazda Atenza/Mazda 6 2006 model that was seen driving through Darlington Rd and Camperdown Rd intersection several times between 11.50pm March 16 and 2.17am March 17.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. He appeared in the Wellington District Court on March 27.

The alleged intruder did not enter pleas during his brief appearance but was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to reappear in mid-April.

Anyone with information is asked to update police at 105 online now or call 105 and use the reference number 250317/6324 or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

