Minister considers intervention after ‘toxic’ workplace claims at Civil Aviation Authority

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The transport minister is meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority's new board chair, saying he’ll be considering whether to intervene after ‘toxic’ workplace claims were made by insiders at the CAA.
  • Transport Minister Simeon Brown is considering intervention due to a “toxic” work environment at the Civil Aviation Authority.
  • The Herald’s investigation revealed 64 complaints and over $600,000 spent on external lawyers at the CAA in two years.
  • Brown will discuss the necessary response with new CAA board chair Mark Darrow to address these issues.

The transport minister is meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority new board chair, saying he’ll be considering whether intervention is required amid claims of staff working in a “toxic” environment and being “led by fear”.

