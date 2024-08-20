Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the allegations are concerning.

“Obviously we take these issues seriously. We are concerned about the culture and performance of the authority, and we want to make sure we turn that around,” he told the Herald.

He was due to meet with CAA chair Mark Darrow today.

“One of the key issues we’ll be discussing is in relation to the issues that have been raised by the Herald in relation to culture.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald revealed data from an Official Information Act request which showed 64 complaints about staff behaviour had been made at the CAA in the past two years, and more than $600,000 had been spent on external lawyers who were tasked with managing employment investigations and complaints.

Brown said the figures were not acceptable.

“We want to make sure the CAA is operating with a good culture, a place which should be a modern workplace, where people feel good about turning up to work and feel respected.”

The Herald’s sources and the Airline Pilots’ Association have called for a ministerial investigation. Brown said he would talk to the new CAA board chair about what response is required today.

“Ultimately that is a conversation I’m having with the chair later today to talk through these issues, to talk through what responses are needed.”

Labour’s associate transport spokesman, Damien O’Connor, said intervention by the minister was needed now.

“He urgently needs to intervene. It’s a disturbing report where you have people within the agency prepared to go out publicly and talk about the dysfunction within CAA. There needs to be urgent intervention.”

Labour Party associate transport minister spokesman Damien O'Connor. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

O’Connor said the public needs to have confidence the CAA was operating safety, and the whistleblowers’ concerns suggested that wasn’t happening.

Earlier this month, Brown issued a statement saying he was replacing members of the CAA board.

The statement said this was to ensure the agency was “focused on delivery” and to address delays in aviation certifications and reduce queues at airport security screening.

Nothing about poor workplace culture was mentioned as being a reason for the minister’s refresh. However, he said issues of culture were “one of a number of reasons” he refreshed the board.

Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.















