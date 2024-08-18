Advertisement
Whistleblowers warn CAA’s new approach could lead to more aviation accidents in New Zealand

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Whistleblowers at the CAA have issued a grim warning and believe changes to the agency’s investigative approach could mean “more people will die” in aviation accidents in New Zealand.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Whistleblowers at the Civil Aviation Authority have issued a dire warning about aviation safety in New Zealand.
  • Staff describe a toxic culture and say in their opinion the CAA director is “asleep at the wheel”.
  • Despite efforts to improve after cultural problems were cited in a 2020 ministerial review, bullying and harassment complaints persist, with data obtained by the Herald showing $644,024.04 spent on legal fees for employment issues, complaints or investigations.

Whistleblowers at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have issued a grim warning and believe changes to the agency’s investigative approach could mean “more people will die” in aviation in New Zealand.

