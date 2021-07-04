Mid Canterbury canal car crash: Body of driver and passenger recovered

The bodies of a driver and passenger have been recovered from a Mid Canterbury hydroelectric canal after their vehicle left the road last night and plunged into the water.
Emergency services were alerted after the crash at 1am yesterday on Pudding Hill Rd just out of the Methven township.
The car went into the Rangitata Diversion Race.
Read More
- Fatal car crash near scene of Canterbury helicopter crash - NZ Herald
- Horror Mid Canterbury crash: Victim's brother begs drivers to take care, calls for intersection...
- Person airlifted to hospital after North Canterbury crash, two seriously injured - NZ Herald
- Canterbury wedding helicopter crash: Pilot stable, photographer in 'visible pain' a week after ...
- Canterbury wedding helicopter crash: Civil Aviation Authority reveals earlier engine power loss...
Search and Rescue staff recovered the car from the water yesterday after the canal was drained to allow better access ot the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The body of the passenger was located in the vehicle.
The driver was found today after the Police National Dive Squad arrived.
A formal identification process is underway to identify the deceased.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The names of the victims are yet to be released.