Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A person has been seriously hurt in a two-car crash in inner Auckland.

The crash took place about 9.45am today on Surrey Cr in Grey Lynn, police said.

Ambulance teams attended and rushed one person to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

Surrey Cr was currently blocked off.

A witness from the scene described seeing police cars "galore".

MORE TO COME.