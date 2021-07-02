Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mt Roskill, Auckland

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Photo / File

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mt Roskill, Auckland.

Police are attending the scene on Richardson Rd which is now closed. Officers were notified of the incident about 12.40pm when the vehicle hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Richardson and Whitmore Rds.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Diversions are in place. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will examine the scene.

Auckland Transport confirmed all emergency services were en route. Photo / Supplied

A St John media spokeswoman confirmed one ambulance and two rapid response units - operated by intensive care paramedics - were at the scene.

At 1.15pm, Auckland Transport said in a Twitter post that a crash along Richardson Rd had blocked lanes and all emergency services were en route.

The crash site appears to be near Hay Park School, Hillsborough Kindergarten and Waikowhai Intermediate School.

Hay Park School principal Sheree Campbell said she was in contact with the police to see how the incident might impact parents coming to pick up their children after school.

More to come.