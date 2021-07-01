Auckland traffic mayhem: Delays into city centre after crashes, train services reduced

Auckland commuters are facing traffic chaos early this morning as crashes on the motorway network cause delays into the CBD and train services are reduced.
A crash on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, just after the north-bound on-ramp about 6.30am was the first incident reported.
The crash scene has since been cleared, but motorists heading into the city centre from West Auckland are told to allow for extra travel time as a result.
The area is ordinarily very busy during peak-hour traffic.
Another crash was reported shortly afterwards under the St Lukes Rd overbridge, also on the Northwestern Motorway, at 7am.
"Pass with care and expect delays through the area," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted on its Twitter page.
Meanwhile, traffic delays are also expected for those coming into the city centre from South Auckland.
A crash that blocked off the right north-bound lane after the Highbrook Drive on-ramp is causing delays early this morning.
The crash has since been cleared of all lanes, but delays are still expected.
Adding to commuter woes early today is an announcement from Auckland Transport that due to train faults, services across all train lines around the city will be running at a reduced capacity.
They will all continue to run to the usual timetable schedule, but some trains will run a three-car service instead of a six-car service.
Auckland Transport said that would happen while repairs are made.
"Check digital signs and announcements at stations to see train capacity," commuters are told.