Police were called to reports a vehicle had gone down a bank on Oropi Rd at 2.15pm. Photo / File

One person has serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Oropi.

Police were called to reports a vehicle had gone down a bank on Oropi Rd at 2.15pm.

A police spokesman said the sole occupant of the vehicle was reportedly in serious condition.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient in a serious condition had been transported to Tauranga Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire appliances were at the scene.