Methven, Canterbury canal car crash: Body found, police search for missing driver

Police are searching for the driver of a car from which a body has been pulled after it crashed into a hydroelectric canal in Canterbury early this morning.

Search and Rescue staff recovered the car from the water earlier today.

The body of the passenger was located in the vehicle, police said in a statement

The driver has not been located.

The Police National Dive Squad has been deployed to continue the search for the driver today.

A formal identification process is underway to identify the deceased.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.