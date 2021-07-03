Two hurt, one seriously, in Dargaville light plane crash

A plane has "tipped over on landing", injuring two people - one seriously.
The incident at Dargaville Aerodrome, 57km west of Whāngārei, was reported to police as a plane crash at 12.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.
Two people had been taken by St John Ambulance to hospital - the seriously injured person to Whāngārei Base Hospital and the moderately injured person to Dargaville Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.
A man who answered the phone at Dargaville Aero Club said a two-seater plane, an RV, had tipped over on landing.
He had no other details.
Police and Fire and Emergency had since been stood down, the police spokeswoman said.