Two hurt, one seriously, in Dargaville light plane crash

Police were alerted to a light plane incident about 12.15pm. Image / Google

A plane has "tipped over on landing", injuring two people - one seriously.

The incident at Dargaville Aerodrome, 57km west of Whāngārei, was reported to police as a plane crash at 12.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Two people had been taken by St John Ambulance to hospital - the seriously injured person to Whāngārei Base Hospital and the moderately injured person to Dargaville Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

A man who answered the phone at Dargaville Aero Club said a two-seater plane, an RV, had tipped over on landing.

He had no other details.

Police and Fire and Emergency had since been stood down, the police spokeswoman said.