Coastguard, two rescue helicopters, the police Eagle helicopter and Auckland Airport's hovercraft all assisted with search efforts for missing primary school student. Photo / Michael Craig

The Clarks beach community is rallying together today to help with search efforts for a missing young boy after a boating tragedy in the Manukau harbour last weekend.

The search operation for the 10-year-old Sandspit Road School student has entered its seventh day after a boat carrying five people capsized off Clarks Beach in South Auckland on November 6.

Police are warning members of the community who are assisting with today’s search to “please follow all water safety measures, with an emphasis on life jackets and at least two forms of communication”.

One person, believed to be the boy’s mother, died in the incident.

Two exhausted survivors made it to shore, and another was rescued from the water by helicopter. All three were taken to Middlemore Hospital and have since been discharged.

Sources told the Herald the boy is a gifted motocross rider who competed at the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club’s Harrisville track.

Members of the Clarks beach area have organised and are coordinating a community land and sea search today, ensuring that “safety for everyone is paramount”.

Clarks beach resident Rachel Speedy, who cared for the two survivors who made their way to shore after the incident, is one of those heading the search today.

Speedy said the two survivors were “hypothermic and looked under distress” after being in the water for hours.

A resident walking along the beach on Monday said he had been looking for the missing child since early morning.

“The police officer told me the whole family was out there, the mother drowned and the 10-year-old didn’t have a life jacket on,” they said.

Speedy has been searching for the missing 10-year-old every day and offering to donate money towards fuel for other members of the community who can assist in the efforts.

“Let’s rally together show our Clarks Beach community support and get out there to bring him home to his family ... I know we can find him as we are the Clarks Beach Carers,” Speedy said in a Facebook post to the community.

Police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard Air Patrol will resume aerial searches today, assisted by surf life-saving crews. Photo / Michael Craig

Speedy told the Herald today more than 150 people are helping with the search.

“We have been very lucky with the weather today and are doing everything that we possibly can to find him,” she said.

Another resident heading the search, Nick Borland, is on the water and said the community “couldn’t have asked for better weather conditions”.

“We are covering far more area than I thought we would’ve because of the weather... There are a lot of boats out here and I am confident that we are searching everywhere that we possibly can,” Borland said.

On Wednesday, a group of local iwi placed down a rāhui on water-based activities on parts of the Manukau Harbour.

The rāhui extends across the areas of three local iwi – Ngāti Te Ata, NgātiTamaoho and Te Ākitai Waiohua - and will remain in place until Tuesday, November 16.

Search efforts were suspended on Friday because of poor weather conditions around the Auckland area.

A police spokesperson said this morning: “Police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard Air Patrol will resume aerial searches today, assisted by surf life-saving crews.”

Police were aware members of the community were participating in a search today, and were communicating with the group to ensure they did not put themselves or others at risk.

Police have asked anyone who comes across anything of interest to contact them immediately.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them. This includes wearing life jackets,” police said.







