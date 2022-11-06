Locals have flocked to the water at Clarks Beach during the incident. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

Coastguard and police continue to look for a missing person after a boat capsized near Clarks Beach in the Manukau Harbour on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said one person remained outstanding after a boat with five people onboard capsized at around 7pm.

“Today, searching will continue by air and sea assisted by the Police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them.

“This includes wearing life jackets.”

Police would continue to provide further updates on this incident as it becomes available.

Yesterday, one person was dead and two other people made it to shore while a third was plucked from the water by rescuers aboard the Eagle helicopter. All three patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Two rescue helicopters, the Eagle helicopter, and the airport hovercraft all assisted with search efforts.

The Coastguard confirmed it had two boats in the water, manned with volunteers assisting police with search efforts.

Earlier, Rachael Speedy, a local who had been coordinating rescue efforts on social media, said they were helping people who had got out of the water - saying those they were “doing much better now”.

The owner of a local bed and breakfast said he saw Auckland Airport’s hovercraft helping with search efforts. The Coastguard was turning down locals’ offers to assist in the search, the man said.

Another eyewitness described seeing two women “running up the beach that had just been in the water”.

Three jet skis were also assisting with search efforts.

The boat has been recovered by Coastguard.

Police and emergency services are still at Clarks Beach.