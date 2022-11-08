Locals have joined the search for a missing person this morning after a boat with five on board capsized off Clarks Beach last night. Video / NZ Herald

Locals have joined the search for a missing person this morning after a boat with five on board capsized off Clarks Beach last night. Video / NZ Herald

The young boy missing after a boating tragedy on the Manukau Harbour is a talented motocross rider with multiple sponsorship deals.

A search operation for the 10-year-old Sandspit Road School student will enter its fourth day today after a boat carrying five people capsized off Clarks Beach in South Auckland on Sunday.

One person, believed to be the boy’s mother, died in the incident.

Two exhausted survivors made it to shore while another was rescued from the water by helicopter. All three were taken to Middlemore Hospital and have since been discharged.

Sources told the Herald the boy is a gifted motocross rider who competed at the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club’s Harrisville track.

Coastguard, two rescue helicopters, the police Eagle helicopter and Auckland Airport's hovercraft all assisted with search efforts for missing primary school student. Photo / Michael Craig

He obtained multiple sponsorships from local businesses including Andy’s Moto Service, Waiuku ITM and GTS Construction.

GTS Construction owner Graeme Statham said the boy’s talent at motocross came naturally.

“He is certainly up and coming. He has got a lot of potential.

“Some people have to train day in and day out, but he’s just a natural.”

Police said the search yesterday would be predominantly “aerial-based” with the aid of the police Eagle helicopter.

Last night, police wouldn’t be drawn on the cause of the accident, saying the investigation was still in its early stages. The boy’s name would be released proactively.

Maritime NZ was also investigating the incident but had no further comment on what caused the capsize.

A search and rescue operation for a 10-year-old boy continued on the Manukau Harbour into its third day yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ministry of Education said it was providing support to the Sandspit Road School community following the tragedy. A traumatic incident team responded on Monday afternoon and was working with school leadership.

School principal Sharyn de Jonge confirmed the missing child was a student of the school. She earlier told the Herald the school community’s “hearts go out to the family”.

Coastguard, two rescue helicopters, the police Eagle helicopter and Auckland Airport’s hovercraft all assisted with search efforts.

Franklin Local Board chair Angela Fulljames said it was a very stressful and difficult time for the family and all involved.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the family and thank police, Coastguard and local volunteers for all they are doing.”

A search operation for an 'up and coming' motocross rider continued for its third day yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

Clarks Beach resident Rachael Speedy cared for the two survivors who made their way to shore on Sunday night. They were “hypothermic and looked under distress” after being in the water for hours.

“They had swum from the upturned boat to the shore,” she said.

A resident walking along the beach on Monday said he’d been looking for the missing child since early morning.

“The police officer told me the whole family was out there, the mother drowned and the 10-year-old didn’t have a life jacket on,” he said.

“They were fishing out at sea.”

A primary school student remains missing after a boat with five people onboard capsized on the Manukau Harbour on Sunday. Photo / Michael Craig

Another local man said two survivors were spotted running out of the water and along the shore to raise the alarm.

Police said it was a reminder for people to be safe on the water.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them. This includes wearing life jackets.”

Water Safety New Zealand last month said 68 people have died in preventable drownings so far this year — already 80 per cent of the 10-year average of fatalities.

A total of 90 people drowned in 2021.