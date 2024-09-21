Advertisement
Māngere house fire victim was young child, police say

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Emergency teams have rushed to a house fire in Māngere.

The person who died in a house fire in Māngere was a young child, police have confirmed.

Four people were also treated for injuries after the fire on Tidal Road yesterday.

Police said today a scene examination was taking place at the property, and no further information was immediately available.

Firefighters responding to the blaze were confronted with thick billowing smoke when they arrived at the property yesterday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to a "well-involved" house fire in Tidal Rd, Māngere, yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell


One person was confirmed dead at the time, and four occupants were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene of the blaze.

Fire crews received multiple calls alerting them to the blaze at 1.23pm yesterday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

Video footage taken from a neighbouring property and posted on social media shows thick white smoke billowing from the front of a house.

Members of a local church group gathered at the cordon.

Video footage posted on social media from a neighbouring property shows thick white smoke billowing from the front of a house in Tidal Rd, Māngere.


Hato Hone St John said four patients in minor conditions were assessed at the scene and did not require treatment.

The Fenz spokeswoman said: ”The house was approximately 15m by 10m and was well-involved in fire on our arrival.”

Four fire trucks are at the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze, she said.

Tidal Rd in Māngere is cordoned off at the scene of a well-involved house fire. Photo / Dean Purcell


”We have fire investigators responding to ascertain the cause of the fire and police and ambulance are in attendance.”

