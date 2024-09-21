Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to a "well-involved" house fire in Tidal Rd, Māngere, yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person was confirmed dead at the time, and four occupants were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene of the blaze.

Fire crews received multiple calls alerting them to the blaze at 1.23pm yesterday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

Video footage taken from a neighbouring property and posted on social media shows thick white smoke billowing from the front of a house.

Members of a local church group gathered at the cordon.

Hato Hone St John said four patients in minor conditions were assessed at the scene and did not require treatment.

The Fenz spokeswoman said: ”The house was approximately 15m by 10m and was well-involved in fire on our arrival.”

Four fire trucks are at the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze, she said.

Tidal Rd in Māngere is cordoned off at the scene of a well-involved house fire. Photo / Dean Purcell

”We have fire investigators responding to ascertain the cause of the fire and police and ambulance are in attendance.”

