”The house was approximately 15m by 10m and was well-involved in fire on our arrival,” she said.

Four fire trucks are at the scene and have been able to put the blaze out, she said.

Tidal Rd in Māngere is cordoned off at the scene of a well-involved house fire in the street. Photo / Dean Purcell

”We have fire investigators responding to ascertain the cause of the fire and police and ambulance are in attendance.”

Authorities are yet to release information about whether anyone has been injured in the fire.

Police staff are also at the scene and are working with FENZ to determine the circumstances of the fire.





Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.