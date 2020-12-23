Man rushed to surgery with critical injuries after Auckland night attack

Police investigate an attack at Wattle Downs last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man was rushed into surgery after being critically injured in an attack in South Auckland.

Police were now looking for multiple offenders after the man was hurt on Glenross Dr in Wattle Downs yesterday about 10.20pm.

"The victim has received critical injuries as a result of the attack and has undergone surgery at Middlemore Hospital," a police spokesman said.

"It is believed that more than one offender has been involved."

Police at the scene in Glenross Dr in Wattle Downs. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said they were investigating in a bid to "establish the motive and identify the offenders".

They urge anyone who witnessed the attack or has information to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.