Lawyer Jason Yang suspended after statement made to police following rescue of torture victim

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jason Yang. Photo / LinkedIn

Jason Yang. Photo / LinkedIn

A lawyer who owned a nightclub was put between a “rock and a hard place” when he rescued an employee from being brutally tortured by one of his legal clients.

Auckland-based criminal lawyer Jason Yang has now been suspended for the “less than frank” statements he gave to police

