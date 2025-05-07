Israel Lama and co-defendants pleaded guilty to kidnapping and torturing man.
The victim was subjected to drilling, burning, and beating after slapping a woman’s bottom.
The defendants face up to 14 years imprisonment, with sentencing dates to be set.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Soon after slapping a woman’s bottom at an Auckland Central nightclub, the man who did it found himself in the middle of a terrifying scene - kidnapped, tied naked to a camping chair and with strangers using an electric drill to put holes in his shin and knee.
It turned out the partner of the woman he had inappropriately touched was a Head Hunters gang member, and that partner had friends willing to help him with the hours-long torture session inside a Helensville home.
New details of the gruesome scene were revealed today as Head Hunters member Israel Lama pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving the maiming, burning and beating of the victim.
He was joined in the High Court at Auckland by co-defendants Jade Jerome and Nathan Tuaiti, a patched King Cobras member. Both pleaded guilty to having joined Lama in the violence.
By the time the ordeal ended, the victim emerged alive but with shaved eyebrows, cigarette burns on his forehead, cuts from a heated knife, injuries from being struck with a metal pole and burns from scalding water poured over his naked body, court documents state.
The victim and the defendants were in downtown Auckland about 4am one Sunday morning in May 2023 when the victim was confronted about his suspected behaviour inside a nearby bar.
The victim denied touching the woman and agreed to go back to the bar to check CCTV with the group.
However, he had a feeling that was a ruse and gave a friend his phone and a bracelet for safe-keeping, documents state.
His suspicions were correct, and instead of being driven back to the bar, he was taken to a property in Helensville where the torture began, police allege.
Police have since reviewed CCTV footage from the bar and confirmed that the victim did slap the woman’s bottom.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the offending group took [the victim] inside to an upstairs room of the address and detained him,” according to the agreed summary of facts for Lama and Jerome.
Tuaiti has not yet finalised an agreed facts document.
“Whilst inside the address [the victim] noticed numerous signs and emblems denoting the Head Hunters Motorcycle Club gang,” the document continued.
The group made the victim strip naked before he was seated in a camping chair, as Lama ordered Jerome to bind his arms and legs with electrical cords.
“Israel Lama uplifted a Makita electric impact driver fitted with a screwdriver bit and started drilling a hole in [the victim’s] left thigh.”
Jerome, Tuaiti and another man held the man down as three holes were drilled, authorities allege.
“The drill was used forcefully so that even though the impact driver was not fitted with a threaded drill bit, it deeply penetrated [the victim’s] flesh and muscle approximately one centimetre,” authorities explained.
Group members then passed around an aluminium pole and beat the man until the pole became so bent it was no longer usable.
“The defendants complained about this and taunted [the victim] for breaking the pole,” court documents state.
“They joked about having to beat [him] further for breaking their pole.”
The beating continued until Lama came up with another sadistic idea and told the group to stop. He ordered someone to bring him a jug of hot water.
The victim squirmed in pain, despite being held down, as Lama poured the scalding water over him. Lama again told him to confess, and the man again insisted he hadn’t done it.
“Israel Lama then poured the hot water onto [his] already seared chest and poured the hot water onto [his] genitals,” documents state, noting that others in the room yahooed and laughed as he did so. “[He] could not offer resistance and remained on the ground trying to protect his genitals.”
Another person then splashed cold water on the victim.
At that point, Jerome used a hammer to repeatedly hit the man’s legs, shins and knees - making it difficult for him to walk afterwards.
At one point, Lama also took the victim’s own belt and began whipping him with it. He then passed the item around as others in the room took turns - bruising his back and bottom.
“During this time Samuel Lama also used the belt to strangle [him] for approximately 10 seconds by putting it around his neck and lifting him off the ground with it,” documents state.
Most of the people then “retired from the torture to rest” while two men stood guard. They chatted with the victim, telling him they were former Bloods gang members who had changed allegiance to the Head Hunters, court documents state. They refused to allow him to get dressed again.
“After an extended period of time, Israel Lama returned and told the victim to lay on his stomach,” documents state.
The victim was given Chinese takeaway, which he was told to eat with his hands, then ordered to shower before he was dropped off where the ordeal started in Auckland Central.
Lama had given him a deadline of June 2 - four days later - to come up with the $20,000.
Shortly thereafter, the victim went to the hospital for treatment of his many injuries. One of the burns would later require a skin graft.
But he didn’t go to police. He was discovered “by chance” by officers who happened to be at the hospital attending another matter, authorities said.
Many parts of the torture were caught on video, investigators would later learn. In fact, Lama did little to hide evidence of what had happened - posting some of the assaults on his now deleted Instagram account, dubbed “torturous88″.
The number 88 has been adopted by the Head Hunters, a reference to “H” being the eighth letter of the alphabet.