According to the agreed summary of facts for Harder’s case, he was not initially present when the victim was confronted by a group of men on an Auckland CBD footpath around 4.20am that Sunday. The victim denied having touched the woman and agreed to go back to the bar to check CCTV with the group, but he had a feeling that was a ruse and gave a friend his phone and a bracelet for safe-keeping, documents state.

His suspicions were correct, and instead of being driven back to the bar with the men he was taken to a property in Helensville where the torture began, police allege.

After several hours that included “a number of violent acts” on the victim, Harder was called to the home, where he found the man still naked and bound.

“You’re f***ing ugly bro, you’re a f***ng disgrace,” the defendant told him before punching and kicking him in the body, face and head, court documents state.

The defendant is alleged to have joined the larger group of attackers in taking turns beating the victim with an aluminium pole. He admitted using it to hit the man across the face. He was also caught on video smacking the victim in the face, chest and back with a belt.

Harder said he left the property after about 30 minutes, but the victim remained there until early the next morning.

The victim suffered burns on multiple parts of his body, including a circular cigarette burn on his forehead and one allegedly inflicted with a hot knife. He also had cuts to his chest, bruising and swelling on his face, back and left buttock, as well as partially shaved hair and eyebrows and electric drill wounds to his thigh, shin and knee.

“Some of the lacerations to the body and bruising/swelling to the face may be attributed to Mr Harder’s actions,” the agreed summary of facts states.

Harder, who has no previous convictions, declined to co-operate with police upon his arrest. He is set to be sentenced in December.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.