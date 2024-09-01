“We regard Mr Yang’s misconduct as significant. It demonstrates a devious, extended course of action,” the tribunal said in a recently released decision.
“Our first concern must be for the protection of the public. This case exposes serious character flaws in Mr Yang.”
According to the summary of facts outlined in the tribunal’s decision, Yang met his client who was DJ-ing at a nightclub in Auckland. The DJ asked Yang if he could help him get his driver’s licence back in court.
“We have found Mr Yang took planned steps to pass off the invoice he had created as evidence of a debt he was entitled to collect for his own benefit,” its ruling reads.
“He was a party to materially altering documents to advance that plan. His stratagem breached his employer’s trust. His action in suing a client, without knowledge of his employer, put the reputation of the firm at risk.”
The tribunal said Yang presented himself to the tribunal as if he had the licence to practise on his own account and only changed tack when the referee discovered the truth and phoned his employer.
In its ruling the tribunal did note that no one suffered any financial loss as a result of Yang’s actions, though this was in part due to the referee’s inquiries.
In making the order to suspend Yang from practising as a lawyer for 12 months the tribunal also ordered he pay $36,000 in legal costs.
As a direct consequence of his misconduct Yang lost his job at the firm and if he returns to law after his suspension will need permission from the tribunal if he wants to practise as a barrister sole in future.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.