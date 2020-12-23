Man arrested after Rotorua hot pools incident

A man has been arrested after an incident in Rotorua. Photo / 123rf

Police have made an arrest after a man was allegedly assaulted in Rotorua last Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm at a public swimming stream known as the "Hot and Cold" Pools on the Waiotapu Loop Rd near Rotorua, police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and police are working to identify and apprehend the other alleged offenders involved.

The man arrested has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and theft, police said in a statement.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

A Wellington man holidaying in Rotorua reported that he was left with a broken bone and bruises on his face after the Rotorua incident.

Anyone with information regarding the information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 201220/7605 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.