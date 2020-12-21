'So beautiful': Touching message of hope spotted on Wellington bridge

'I just hope the writer's small message found itself to someone who needed to see it.' Photo / Supplied

Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be distressing for some people.

A message of hope left by someone on a Wellington bridge has spread online, reminding people that time heals everything.

"I nearly killed myself here two years ago," someone scribbled on the railing of the bridge in Wellington.

"Now I have a beautiful family, a fulfilling career, and laugh every day. Look after yourself. Have a safe Christmas," the anonymous message said.

Initially shared to a closed Facebook group, the message has since spread online onto public groups on Facebook as well as Reddit, where many commend the person for sharing the message of hope.

"Hope someone who needs it sees this," a Reddit user wrote.

"I've been struggling a lot lately. I haven't seen it in person but seeing this brought on a smile," another user replied.

"This is absolutely so beautiful, thank you so much for posting," another Reddit user said. "I hope it makes someone's day and gives them the hope they need."

"I've looked depressingly over that very bridge many times," another person said.

The photo prompted many people to share their own experiences with mental health battles and the ways they found the light at the end of the tunnel.

"So often suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. I'm really happy the writer of this little piece found happiness, and I hope that whomever needs to read this finds it," another Reddit user wrote.

Georgia Wright, who posted the image to public group Vic Deals, said she didn't take the photo herself but got permission from the photographer to post it.

"I thought it was a nice message, time definitely does heal all," she told the Herald.

"The holidays can be pretty rough on some people so I wanted to spread a little positivity," she added.

"I just hope the writer's small little message found itself to someone who needed to see it, who knows how many people are in the same position as he was and just needed a little light."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.