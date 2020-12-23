Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Crime

Roast Busters: Extradition of third man could be pursued if he doesn't return willingly

4 minutes to read

Two of the three men facing charges over the so-called Roast Busters scandal appeared in court on December 23. Photo / John Weekes

John Weekes
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

Extradition of the third man facing criminal charges over the so-called Roast Boasters scandal could be pursued if he refuses to return to New Zealand.

Police last week announced two men in New Zealand had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium