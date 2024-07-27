Home / New Zealand
Premium

Main street meltdown: How NZ’s high streets are changing

19 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: , , , , and Fayzah Mohamed

Once the heart of each town and city, New Zealand’s high streets have had to overcome many challenges over the years, including the advent of big malls, the rise in online shopping and in working

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand