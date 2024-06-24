The indoor leisure pool at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre reopened on Monday.

There were splashes and squeals of excitement as a class of school children were the first to jump into the newly revamped Rotorua indoor leisure pool.

The leisure pool had been closed since November 2022 when a major refurbishment of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre got under way.

It re-opened on Monday at midday, along with the revamped reception, changing areas, cafe and gym.

About 25 children from St Michael’s Catholic School were the first to experience it after the freshened space was blessed by Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tuara members in the morning.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said there were delays to the reopening of the main pool, which was expected to open next month, but Rotorua Lakes Council wanted to open up what it could in the meantime.

“It was well in need of an upgrade, trust me, and we are so happy to be able to deliver this for the community.”

St Michael’s Catholic School students Luckyna Sang, Elora Encabo and Jaylah Lee Ropata - Taipeti were among the first to jump into the newly revamped Rotorua Aquatic Centre leisure pool. Photo / Laura Smith�

She said it took 107,336 man-hours to “bring it to life”.

“The community said to us we want a better facility... I know this is years in the making.”

Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tuara lead artist Hakopa Pore facilitated the cultural designs throughout the centre.

St Michael’s Catholic School students Elias Walsh (left), Isaiah Savea and Hunter Hughes were among the first to jump into the newly revamped Rotorua Aquatic Centre leisure pool. Photo / Laura Smith

Pore said the designs took inspiration from taiao (environmental) elements in the rohe (district).

“The reception desk features a spiral design, which draws its inspiration from the whenua and the natural thermal mud pools around Kuirau.

“The pattern rises, falls and twists mimicking the movements of the bubbling mud as it emerges from the depths.

St Michael’s Catholic School students Amelia Knight (left), Tamia Petersen, Elora Encabo, and Senomi Peiris (background) were among the first to jump into the newly revamped Rotorua Aquatic Centre leisure pool. Photo / Laura Smith�

“The window frosting designs pay homage to the pounamu ornament which was hung near the hot pool Tū-te-Mahurangi, capturing the timeless and spiritual essence which gives the Tārewa Pounamu (Tarewa Rd) area its name.”

Pore said the repetitive nature of the pattern symbolised the community coming together in kotahitanga under one roof and “hanging up” any work, worries or burdens to be renewed and rejuvenated by the restorative powers of the water.

St Michael’s Catholic School Rotorua won a competition to be the first to swim in the pool and principal Rachael McLanachan said the children were very excited.

St Michael’s Catholic School students Gia Geyer (left), Amelia Knight, Elora Encabo, Luckyna Sang, Tamia Petersen, Jaylah-Lee Ropata-Taipeti and Sonia Wilson were among the first to jump into the newly revamped Rotorua Aquatic Centre leisure pool. Photo / Laura Smith�

They had “absolutely missed” it being open and she said it was nice to have the facility open again during the colder months.

The council and central Government contributed $23.5m to Stage Two of the project.

Work on the centre redevelopment began in 2019. Stage One saw the outdoor 50m heated pool and changing facilities redeveloped.

Stage Two mostly opened this morning, with the main pool expected to open in July.

The proposed next stage will focus on further improvements and additional facilities, but the specifics are to be finalised and dependent on attracting external funding for additional features.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



