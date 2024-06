The indoor leisure pool at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre reopened on Monday.

There were splashes and squeals of excitement as a class of school children were the first to jump into the newly revamped Rotorua indoor leisure pool.

The leisure pool had been closed since November 2022 when a major refurbishment of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre got under way.

It re-opened on Monday at midday, along with the revamped reception, changing areas, cafe and gym.

About 25 children from St Michael’s Catholic School were the first to experience it after the freshened space was blessed by Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tuara members in the morning.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said there were delays to the reopening of the main pool, which was expected to open next month, but Rotorua Lakes Council wanted to open up what it could in the meantime.

“It was well in need of an upgrade, trust me, and we are so happy to be able to deliver this for the community.”